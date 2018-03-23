PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly Wine Week returns for its fourth annual rounds! The week full of wine-related events started March 22 with an opening ceremony at “Vie” on North Broad Street.

All over the city, there will be events for wine enthusiasts to partake in.

Beyond drinking, the mission of Philly Wine Week is to create a fun, accessible, and educational wine-centric environment within Philadelphia in order to promote the wine industry citywide.

Whether you want to test your wine palate in a “Mystery wine blind tasting” at the Rittenhouse Hotel or enjoy a happy hour at Ela Restaurant, the wine week is designed to have something of interest to all wine drinkers.

These events run for the duration of wine week, which ends on March 29.

