CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. senators from West Virginia and Pennsylvania have made a friendly wager on the upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 matchup between West Virginia University and Villanova.

Democrat Joe Manchin is offering pepperoni rolls from Chico’s Bakery in Morgantown if the Mountaineers lose. Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey is putting up soft pretzels baked by the Philly Pretzel Factory.

Villanova Focused On Sweet 16 Game After Snow Drama

The regional semifinal basketball game between the fifth-seeded Mountaineers and top-seeded Wildcats is set for Friday night in Boston.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

