CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. senators from West Virginia and Pennsylvania have made a friendly wager on the upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 matchup between West Virginia University and Villanova.

While I get why he'd want some delicious Philly soft pretzels, I’m afraid @Sen_JoeManchin is sorely mistaken if he thinks his @WVUhoops Mountaineers stand a chance against Jay Wright and the #1 seed @NovaMBB Wildcats in the #Sweet16. Let’s go #NovaNation! https://t.co/PZyRWCS45H https://t.co/PgMRqXWN2w — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) March 22, 2018

Democrat Joe Manchin is offering pepperoni rolls from Chico’s Bakery in Morgantown if the Mountaineers lose. Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey is putting up soft pretzels baked by the Philly Pretzel Factory.

The regional semifinal basketball game between the fifth-seeded Mountaineers and top-seeded Wildcats is set for Friday night in Boston.

