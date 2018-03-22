BREAKING: Police Officer Struck During Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County
By Zachary Cohen

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announced on Thursday.

“The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation,” the official said. “This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two.”

gettyimages 627204872 Trump Replaces H.R. McMaster As National Security Adviser With John Bolton

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 2: John Bolton, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, waves as he leaves Trump Tower, December 2, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, Trump tweeted.

