MARCH SNOWSTORM: Northeast Gets Clobbered With Fourth Snowstorm | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | Commercial Travel BanPhotos | Power Outages School Closings | Philly Snow EmergencyLatest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers | Community Cancellations |  
Filed Under:Local TV, Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn has cashed out more than one-third of his stake in the company that bears his name.

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Resigns As Top GOP Finance Chairman

Securities filings show Wynn netted nearly $739 million in the sale.

The move now makes Wynn’s ex-wife and co-founder, Elaine Wynn, of the Wynn Resorts the company’s largest shareholder.

He resigned as chairman and CEO of the company back in February after accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Steve Wynn Steps Down As CEO Of Wynn Resorts

Wynn denies the allegations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch