PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn has cashed out more than one-third of his stake in the company that bears his name.

Securities filings show Wynn netted nearly $739 million in the sale.

The move now makes Wynn’s ex-wife and co-founder, Elaine Wynn, of the Wynn Resorts the company’s largest shareholder.

He resigned as chairman and CEO of the company back in February after accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Wynn denies the allegations.