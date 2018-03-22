MARCH SNOWSTORM: Northeast Gets Clobbered With Fourth Snowstorm | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | Commercial Travel BanPhotos | Power Outages School Closings | Philly Snow EmergencyLatest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers | Community Cancellations |  
By Jay Lloyd
Hudson River Greenway (Jay Lloyd)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With the arrival of spring, KYW’s Jay Lloyd pops for day trips or weekend getaways to city and suburban River Walks.

canal bikers e1521478238451 Spring River Walks

River Walks from New Orleans to New York are the rage. These inland versions of seaside boardwalks, are for more than walking. Biking, horseback riding and running are all in the mix. Among local favorites are the Schuylkill River Trail from Center City to Phoenixville. You can even stop to rent a kayak. Penn’s Landing opens a vista on the Delaware. New York City’s Hudson River Greenway is alive with activity – restaurants, the Intrepid Museum, Chelsea Piers and the 79th Street Boat Basin to chat with bikers.

hudson greenway Spring River Walks

“The boat basin is a great place to stop off, get a refreshing drink and look at something beautiful,” said a biker.

America’s love affair with river walks began in San Antonio. And of course for an exotic Creole fueled treat, take a stroll in New Orleans – along the Mississippi.

