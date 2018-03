UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a police officer was struck during a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Thursday evening.

The accident happened on Route 202 and South Henderson Road in Upper Merion around 5:45 p.m.

The officer and several people were rushed to the hospital.

Their conditions are not currently known.

Route 202 is closed southbound at Henderson Road and northbound is closed at Town Center Road.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.