CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies honored club chairman David Montgomery on Thursday by naming their indoor training facility at the team’s minor league Carpenter Complex in Clearwater after him.

The facility is now named the David P. Montgomery Baseball Performance Center.

The 71-year-old Montgomery has been an instrumental figure as an advocate for player development, as he was president and CEO of the Phillies during their 2008 World Series championship season.

“Our minor league complex in Clearwater has many Phillies legends attached to it. Among them are Ruly Carpenter and Paul Owens, two key architects of the Phillies’ first World Series title in 1980,” said Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton. “David’s steadfast commitment to player development, combined with his role in helping the club win its second World Series championship in 2008, makes this tribute doubly meaningful.”

“David Montgomery has always spoken of the importance of player development, and the City of Clearwater is proud to join with the Phillies in not only honoring Mr. Montgomery, but also in acknowledging his desire to help players reach their full potential in the major leagues,” said Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos.

The club chairman worked closely with Clearwater officials in the planning and developing the $4 million facility.

The 20,921-square-foot facility opened in 2013 and is used year-round.

Montgomery began his career with the Phillies in 1971.