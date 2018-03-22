PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lincoln Financial Field was the place to be Thursday for veterans and others connected to the military in search of new careers.

At age 34, Levente Peter has decided to get a taste of civilian life after his ten-year hitch in the Coast Guard ends later this year.

“I’ll be out in November and started the preliminary steps, I guess you could say, to finding my next career,” said Peter.

With dozens of employers to choose from, job seekers had plenty of opportunities to find matches.

PNC Bank’s Donna Argibay says her company has been a partner of the job fair’s host, RecruitMilitary, for many years because of the quality of the candidates.

“Their experience in general, they bring so much with them. Leadership and a lot of the skills are very transferable to what we’re doing here at PNC, and that’s why we participate in a lot of these events,” she said.

An event that comes at a time when veteran unemployment is running at a rate of nearly four percent, according to the latest Department of Labor survey.