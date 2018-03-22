PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Technology meets with tradition in the form of a machine being used by the Free Library of Philadelphia, which is aimed at getting more people to read.

Think of this machine as an ATM for free stories.

“It has one, three, and five-minute stories. You press the button, prints out a short story on essentially receipt paper, and it’s yours to walk away with for free and read, and enjoy,” said Andrew Nurkin with the Free Library.

He says the stories are geared for all ages and reading levels.

“To really bring the library’s love of literacy and the written word and our programs and services out into the community beyond our 54 neighborhood libraries,” Nurkin explained.

Loic Giraut with Short Edition, the company that developed the machine, says they debuted the short story dispenser in France two years ago, and it’s been a hit ever since.

“We started working with train stations, mainly airports, shopping centers. The object was to bring literature where you don’t expect. We wanted to surprise people and make sure literature is available to all for free,” he said.

The short story dispensers will be stationed at three locations throughout Philadelphia that are yet to be determined.