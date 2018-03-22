PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, make it illegal for drivers to hit the roads without fully clearing their cars of snow and ice.

Drivers in both states face up to a $1,000 fine if flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury to others.

In New Jersey, drivers caught on the roads without clearing their cars can be fined up to $75.

In Pennsylvania, the West Whiteland Township Police Department posted a reminder on Facebook for residents to clean off their cars.

“When snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of the vehicle from which the snow or ice is dislodged or falls shall be subject to a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $1,000 for each offense,” police said in the post.

Delaware does not have a snow removal law for drivers.