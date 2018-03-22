PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — Sixteen candidates have filed to run in Pennsylvania’s Fifth Congressional district.

The re-drawn district covers Delaware County, South Philadelphia, and part of Lower Merion in Montgomery County.

Fourteen Democrats have filed to run in the fifth. Delaware County Democratic party chairman David Landau says several factors are behind the larger than usual field, including a new Congressional map which was drawn after the State Supreme Court declared the previous map an unconstitutional gerrymander.

Also, he says, the seat is open as incumbent Pat Meehan is not running after he got caught up in a sexual harassment scandal.

“People who may have been reluctant to take the plunge or didn’t like the odds in the old seventh now see this as maybe their one opportunity to become a member of Congress,” Landau said.

Nine candidates are from Delaware County, while only three are from Philadelphia. Landau says while there is an interest in having a Congressman or woman from Delaware County, “More important is to find the best person to represent the entire district.”

Two republicans have filed in the district, Paul Addis and Pearl Kim, with Kim getting the endorsement from the Delco GOP.