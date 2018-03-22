PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hall-of-fame jockey at Parx Racing has died after suffering severe head injuries in a spill on Monday.

Jockey Jose Flores was aboard Love Rules when the horse suddenly went down around the far turn during Monday’s ninth race at Parx.

Track announcer Keith Jones says three horses and three jockeys fell. And when he looked through his binoculars at the jockeys, “I could tell that two of them were up and moving and were doing okay, and one was not.”

Flores won 4,650 races during his career and was inducted into the Parx Hall of Fame in 2013.

“With as much as he accomplished on the track, he was an even better man and better person off the track,” said Jones.

Jones says the 56-year-old Flores was a mentor to younger jockeys.

“I’ve obviously been at the track for a long time, for 32 years. And he truly is one of the nicest guys that you’d ever want to meet,” he said.

Racing at Parx resumes Saturday. Tuesday’s card was canceled out of respect for Flores.