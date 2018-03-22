PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The road to the Sweet 16 proved a little bit tricky for the Villanova Wildcats after their bus got stuck in the snow on Wednesday.

It wasn’t easy but the Wildcats have arrived in Boston as they get ready to face West Virginia in the Sweet 16.

“Oh, yeah, we could not get out of our parking lot. It was stuck there for like 30 minutes trying to get out,” potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and current standout forward Mikl Bridges said with a smile.

“I think the tires were getting stuck in the snow. We honestly don’t know. We were all in the back, just chilling. I thought we were not going to get out of there,” said Nova guard Donte DiVincenzo.

“The flight, it took us a little bit to take off with the deicing and all that. We landed safely. In the air, we had a little turbulence. It wasn’t that bad. Eric was a little bit scared. Other than that, everything else was good,” Bridges said.

“We were glad to get out of there,” heralded Nova guard Jalen Brunson said.

After 30 minutes of the bus being stuck in the snow, followed by deicing of the plane, they made it and were able to practice at TD Garden in Boston, ahead of the match-up against West Virginia.

Wildcats Coach Jay Wright said he is glad they left when they did.

“It was a good decision and it wasn’t mine to get in here last night. I was deciding on coming up today but it was a good move. I’m glad we’re here. Good night sleep and good practice,” Wright said.

West Virginia didn’t have it easy, either. Apparently, they had a faulty air conditioner on their plane, which filled the entire cabin with smoke while they were at air.

So, the road to the Sweet 16 was not easy for either one of the schools.

Villanova (32-4) and West Virginia (26-10) will meet in the early game in Boston, where both teams were frequent visitors in the original Big East. Purdue (30-6) and Texas Tech (26-9) will play in the nightcap.