PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday brings the ‘March For Our Lives’: the main event, in Washington, DC, and nearly 1000 smaller rallies planned for cities and towns around the world.

The protest movement, started by student survivors of the Florida school massacre, seeks to spark action from tragedy. And local groups are carrying the torch.

“We’re all just so inspired by the students of Parkland, and we’re all just really angry,” says Central Bucks High School East senior Emily Pettitt.

“Gun violence has left us in shock,” notes Delaware County grandma Irene Fetter. “But shock doesn’t last forever.”

For both women, it’s a matter of doing something to honor the Stoneman Douglas victims, and to push for change through stricter gun laws.

“The names will be called out,” Fetter says. “And 17 gongs will ring out.”

“We’re changing the conversation from ‘gun control’ to ‘gun safety’ and ‘gun sense,’ says Pettitt. “This isn’t a war on guns — it’s not even a war. It’s a demand for policies that make sense.”

The group Everytown For Gun Safety has awarded grants to support some of the marches, including the noon event in Bucks County. It begins at CB West and ends at the courthouse in Doylestown.

“We’re mainly hoping to inspire people to vote,” Pettitt says. “Everybody should be in support of protecting life. This doesn’t need to be partisan.”

The march in Media starts at 11 at Rose Tree Park.

“I think we’re in a paradigm shift,” Fetter says. “Despite our politics, there is a coming together and going back to how Americans used to act. We’re a loving people. A compassionate people. And there’s a new movement alive in our country led by children.”