PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a relationship, it takes two. But, is your better half better because of you?

A new survey commissioned by cleaning company Lemi Shine and conducted by One Poll reveals nine out of ten people believe they’ve brought about positive change in their partner.

Household chores ranked high on the list, with 57 percent saying they cooked more often.

Forty percent were better about the dishes and one in three reported an adjustment in their interests, after being in a relationship.

So, what does all this mean?

“It shows that couples are listening and taking each other seriously and wanting to make each other happy,” said Dr. Monica Mandell, a relationship expert and founder of Love Matters, LLC. She says you can tweak, but don’t expect to change.

“You can help them along… take them to different places, expose them to food and art,” Mandell says.

But, if you’re not happy with the basics of who they are and how they treat you, that’s a different story.

“You have to go in and say, “I basically like this person, most of what’s there is compatible with me,” Mandell added.