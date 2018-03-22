Filed Under:Howell Township Police, Local TV

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) —Not every story contains bull, unless it’s the tale of how a New Jersey police officer went into nor’easter land and found themselves face-to-face with a real life big-horned cow.

Howell Township police responded to the call of a loose bull on Oak Glen Road on Thursday.

Officer Louhier tried to lasso in the bull but he quickly realized he needed thicker rope, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

The bull, weighing between 800-900 pounds, was eventually returned safely back to her caretaker, police say.

