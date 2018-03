HOUSTON (CBS) — A slow-speed chase during the morning rush created quite the commotion on Thursday.

An SUV driver led Houston police officers on the chase crisscrossed freeways and side streets, slowly ran through red lights, and at one point, drove across sidewalks and grassy areas.

Police finally caught up with the driver, pulled him out of the vehicle and then put him in an ambulance.

There is still no word on what started the pursuit.