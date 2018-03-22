PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been three years since Philadelphia police officer Robert Wilson III was killed in the line of duty.

Last year, a judge decided to allow the death penalty in the murder case against the two suspects. Now, under the new District Attorney Larry Krasner, the family says they’re concerned and want the state’s Attorney General to take the case.

“I miss his hugs and kisses.”

Constance Wilson is looking for justice for her grandson, Robert. She and her granddaughter Shaki’ra, Robert’s sister, want the state to take over the case.

“Give it to the attorney general,” she said.

They believe there’s a conflict of interest with one of the defense attorneys, Michael Coard, who strongly opposes police officers and is a big supporter of Krasner, and was on his transition team.

“It’s not right. There is no way you can play both sides, and say, ‘hey, I am still neutral.’ No, it seems they are favoring one side, and it’s the wrong side,” said Constance.

Both women believe a plea deal could be in the works, but want a jury to decide the case.

“Life in prison, so what? So my nephews have to pay tax dollars to keep supporting them while they are living in prison,”

“They’re probably in the cell, jumping up and down going ‘we’re going to get a lesser sentence.’ Well, I got news for your buddies, you dealing with the Wilsons.”

A hearing has been set for next week. We have reached out to the District Attorney’s office for comment, and have not yet heard back.