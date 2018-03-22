El Comalito Mexican Taqueria

2 North 5 Points Road, West Chester

Several listeners and social media pals directed us to this tiny West Chester spot, which looks authentic when you walk in, right down to the Mexican dolls on the wall and the Mexican Coke in the cooler.

And authentic, I’ve learned, often means Tongue Tacos (or Tacos de Lenga). Now, my parents grew up eating tongue as denizens of New York City delis. But I’ve always been gun shy about, as the cliché goes, eating any food that tastes you back.

But when in Rome, or West Chester . . .

So we did. And you know what? They were tender and delicious. Taste like beef, except beefier. Diced up – although it’s still a challenge not to notice those little taste buds. By the way, here’s my joke about eating tongue:

Woman in a restaurant to a waiter:

Woman: “What do you recommend?”

Waiter: “Well the tongue is very good today…”

Woman: “Oh! I could never eat anything that was in an animal’s mouth. I think I’ll just have a couple of eggs.”

Anyway, that was probably the highlight here, although thumbs up to the Tinga-Tinga Taco (pulled chicken in a chipotle-tomato sauce) and the Al Pastor (pork with diced pineapple). The Shrimp Taco, usually one of our favorites disappointed because it seemed a bit undercooked.

Good place, friendly people. Order the tongue.

Score: 81/100