(credit: Philly Boxing History Inc.)

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s often a who’s-who gathering of Philadelphia’s finest fighters each year, and this year’s annual Briscoe Awards promises to be no different, with one glaring exception—the event, traditionally held in October, is now being moved to March.

For 10 years, the Briscoes celebrated the best achievements in the Philadelphia-area boxing scene, and the event this year will take place this Sunday, at 1 p.m. March 25, at the VBA Clubhouse, on 2733 Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The fighters being honored will include Tyrone Brunson, Jaron Ennis, Kermit Cintron, Dylan Price, Avery Sparrow, Marcel Rivers, Raymond Ford, Jerome Conquest and others.

“For a few years now, I’ve considered moving the awards up to the first part of the year,” said John DiSanto, founder of the Briscoe Awards. “The original fall time slot caused a lot of confusion, because by the time we gave out the awards, the fights were old news. Moving to March will allow us to give out the awards shortly after the fight year ends. I’m a little nervous about making a change, but in the long run, the move will only make the Briscoe Awards better.”

The Briscoe Awards honor the key fights and fighters of the Philly area every year. A total of eleven awards will be give out, including the Philly Fight of the Year, the Philly Fight of the Year, the Knockout of the Year, Amateur of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Prospect of the Year, Performance of the Year, Photo of the Year and more.

Tickets are available at BriscoeAwards.com, or by calling 609-377-6413. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The $20 admission includes food, draft beer, wine, soft drinks, and a souvenir program and ticket. The Briscoe Awards will be held at the VBA Clubhouse, 2733 Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19134.

The Briscoe Awards are annually presented by Philly Boxing History Inc., a 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to preserving and honoring the great legacy boxing in and around the city of Philadelphia.