PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Want to be an Eagles cheerleader?

Get ready, there will be open call auditions on Saturday.

The open call will be held at Lincoln Financial Field inside the Panasonic Club and Touchdown Club at 10 a.m.

There will be a registration fee of $15 in advance and $30 the day-of. If you attended the audition prep, your registration fee will be waived.

The only requirements are you must be 18 years of age or older and must be a high school graduate.

For directions and parking information, click here.

