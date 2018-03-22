PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is home to many prestigious hospitals, which is why so many families bring their children to the area for treatment.

One little boy traveled all the way from North Carolina to stat at the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

Meet Asher. His laughter is infectious, his energy is boundless and he’s been coming to the Ronald McDonald House for almost his entire life. He is 2.

Asher’s mom, Jennifer Patel, says, ‘The Ronald McDonald House is more than just a place to stay It’s a home away from home.’