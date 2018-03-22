By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Need to move a desk or a chair, but your car is too small? There’s an app for that.

Dolly is an uber-like service in seven cities, the latest is Philadelphia. But instead of transporting you, locals with trucks will move your stuff.

Kevin Shawver, the company’s senior director of marketing, says you use the app or the website to order a pickup.

“Most common use cases are small apartment, condo, office moves. We do a lot of deliveries from retail stores like Ikea, Big Lots, and Costco, and a fair amount of donation runs to local charities,” he explained.

You can help move the stuff to save money, or let the truck owner do the work. Prices start at $35 and increase depending on the number of items and distance.

