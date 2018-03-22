PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center in the Park in Germantown is celebrating its 50th year by taking on the issue of aging for Women’s History Month. Their inter-generational program is designed to end stereotypes.

“Older people are set in their ways, can’t learn anything new or reinvent themselves.”

Those are just a few of the stereotypes Lynn Field Harris says are perpetrated in the media that younger generations, even seniors themselves often believe.

“They’ll have a temporary moment where you forget something or misplace something and call it a senior moment. Well when a teenager misplaces something, what is that?” said Harris.

Harris, who’s the executive director of Center in the Park, says they’ll host their Wonders of Women Summit on Friday, where students from The Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical High School’s Female Leader Committee will attend alongside members of CIP, and will hear from experienced older women about ageism in a program themed: Ageism: Bridging the Gaps.

“Stereotypes around aging can influence our health and well-being,” says Harris.

The sold-out summit is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Center in the Park provides wellness programming for more than 5000 seniors.