Tequilas Restaurant

1602 Locust Street, Philadelphia

Let me start with this: Tequilas has been one of my five favorite Philadelphia restaurants for more than a decade. I’ve had amazing foods there, including Camarones Rellenos (shrimp and cheese wrapped in bacon), crab-laced guacamole and the best Mole Poblano in the city. Oh, and as the name suggests, you can get an outstanding variety of tequila drinks to accent your dinner.

So I worried that tacos might be beneath the excellence of GM Oscar Serrano and head chef Claudio Soto.

Fears allayed. The tacos (3 for $12) are on the daily lunch menu and they’re worth traveling to Center City and searching for parking. There are six varieties, and you can mix-and-match to serve your mood.

I’ve tried them all in recent weeks. Loved every one.

The Pulpo (grilled octopus) comes in a delicious base of garlic, epazote (a Mexican herb) grilled roasted and olive oil. It’s accompanied with a chili serrano sauce. It’s fleshy and chewy (in a good way) and as fresh as seafood you’ll find.

The Camaron al Pastor is shrimp marinated in citrus and guajillo chilis, adorned with pineapple. To Tequilas’ credit, these are not puny shrimp stuffed into the tortilla wrapper. These are the large, flavorful ones, and there’s no shortage in the taco.

Speaking of the corn tortilla, Tequilas makes their own and you can taste the delicious difference. Too many places I’ve gone to during the “Clash of the Tacos” get their tortillas from the nearest grocery or restaurant supply outlet.

The Pescado (fresh seasoned tilapia) actually come rolled in a wrapper made of jicama, a large root vegetable. Fun changeup. The fish comes with a finger-licking good chipotle mayo sauce.

I’ve had the others – Beef Tenderloin, Pulled Pork and Huitlacoche and Mushroom. Each one is worth your attention.

Tequila’s has declined an invitation to compete in my “Clash of the Tacos” finals, May 6 at the Delaware Park Racetrack and Casino. That’s a disappointment. But you should check them out.

Score: 93/100

All reviews here.