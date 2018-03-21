PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Airline customer service representative live-tweeted the NCAA March Madness Tournament Sunday March 18 after an issue with their in-air WiFi.

Renee Stoeckle, a Xavier alumni, paid an $8 charge for WiFi to stream Xavier vs Florida State Sunday.

“I logged into the site a few minutes before the game and pretty quickly realized it wasn’t going to load,” Renee told avclub.com via email.

Sorry to disappoint, Renée. Please know we limit access to certain high bandwidth applications and websites. That said, you're up 34-32 at the half. -Mike — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 19, 2018

Renee turned to Twitter to see if anyone was live-tweeting the game and shockingly her live-tweeter turned out to be Mike from Southwest Airlines.

Renee followed up by asking Mike if he could live-tweet the second half of the game for her, and luckily he did.

Seminoles starting to make a run. Two at the line. Xavier still up 51-44. -Mike — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 19, 2018

Florida St. timeout. 29.8 seconds to go, 16 on the shot clock. 71-70 Seminoles. -Mike — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 19, 2018

“I didn’t realize he was actually doing it until a few minutes into the half,” she told avclub.com.

It must have either been a slow night at Southwest or Mike is a big NCAA fan because he sent her more than 10 updates.

Florida State with the comeback. 75-70 final. -Mike — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 19, 2018

Renee’s flight landed a few minutes before the game ended, so she didn’t need his final tweet regarding Xavier’s loss.

Even though the customer was disappointed her alumni lost, she was satisfied with the customer service she received.

Renee tells avclub.com that this will be one of her most memorable Xavier defeats.