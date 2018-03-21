WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | NJ Transit Suspending Bus ServiceTraffic | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencyPhotos | School Closings  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A suspect who was fatally shot by police following an armed standoff inside a restaurant near the Princeton University campus has been identified.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office identified the man as 56-year-old Scott Mielentz of Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He previously lived in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The standoff at the Panera Bread restaurant on Tuesday lasted for nearly five hours.

It was not clear what sparked the standoff that began around 10 a.m.

Officials say police shot the gunman shortly before 3 p.m. after negotiations to get him to surrender were unsuccessful.

Authorities shut down Princeton’s downtown area, and two campus buildings were evacuated as a precaution though the university is on spring break.

Armed officers were staged outside the restaurant with their weapons drawn during the negotiations.

