PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Flames broke out at a home on the 1800 block of North 21st Street, around 11:30 p.m.

The fire was placed under control in 33 minutes.

Fire officials say a male victim was found dead inside the home.

The two firefighters were transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, two medics were hurt while responding to that fire after their rescue squad was involved in a crash.

That accident happened near 20th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Fire officials say they’re both doing OK.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

