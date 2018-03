PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest nor’easter is causing NJ Transit to suspend bus service statewide beginning Wednesday afternoon.

NJ Transit says the suspension will go into effect at 3 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

All NJ TRANSIT bus service statewide, including to and from PABT, will be suspended at 3 p.m. due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/Vm0q00Kt2o — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 21, 2018

Buses are currently scheduled to operate on a normal schedule for Thursday.

The nor’easter is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches of snow across the region.