MARCH SNOWSTORM: Northeast Gets Clobbered With Fourth Snowstorm | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | Photos | School Closings | Community Cancellations | Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers  
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A special education teacher injured when bricks crashed through the ceiling of a Lululemon Athletica store in downtown Philadelphia has settled a lawsuit for $6 million.

The bricks fell from the wall of an adjacent building into the now-closed athletic apparel store in 2015.

Allison Friedman’s negligence suit accused the owner of the adjacent property of failing to regularly inspect and maintain the nearly century-old building. Lululemon was not sued.

3 Injured In Partial Roof Collapse At Lululemon In Center City

The 30-year-old required spinal-fusion surgery after her injuries.

The Legal Intelligencer reported the settlement Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch