PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A special education teacher injured when bricks crashed through the ceiling of a Lululemon Athletica store in downtown Philadelphia has settled a lawsuit for $6 million.

The bricks fell from the wall of an adjacent building into the now-closed athletic apparel store in 2015.

Allison Friedman’s negligence suit accused the owner of the adjacent property of failing to regularly inspect and maintain the nearly century-old building. Lululemon was not sued.

The 30-year-old required spinal-fusion surgery after her injuries.

The Legal Intelligencer reported the settlement Tuesday.

