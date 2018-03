PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia police officers were injured in a crash on I-95 on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: One lane is open now on I-95 NB near Columbus Blvd at the scene of a police involved accident. Two officers transported to hospital w/ non life-threatening injuries @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/gPCo1NsIK5 — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) March 21, 2018

It happened on the northbound lanes of I-95, near Columbus Boulevard, around 10 a.m.

Police say two officers were in a marked unit when their vehicle spun out of control and struck the guardrail.

The two officers are conscious and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One northbound lane is now open following the crash.