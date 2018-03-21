CBS Philly has received the following community cancellations for Wednesday, March 21.

Alphabetical by name of organization — use your browser’s “search” function to find a particular event. If an event you are interested in is not mentioned here, you may want to contact the sponsoring organization for more information.

Rutgers University in Camden cancelled an ex-offender reentry awareness simulation scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the Campus Center.

Seaport Museum will be closed all day Wednesday. The museum expects to reopen on Thursday.