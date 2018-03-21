WEATHER: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
CBS Philly has received the following community cancellations for Wednesday, March 21.

Alphabetical by name of organization — use your browser’s “search” function to find a particular event.  If an event you are interested in is not mentioned here, you may want to contact the sponsoring organization for more information.

Rutgers University in Camden cancelled an ex-offender reentry awareness simulation scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the Campus Center.

Seaport Museum will be closed all day Wednesday. The museum expects to reopen on Thursday.

