PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers are asking a judge to ban certain clothes and accessories during his upcoming retrial.

Some of Cosby’s accusers wore T-shirts and buttons with slogans like, “we stand in truth.”

Some women also carried flowers to express solidarity with other accusers.

Cosby’s lawyers argue those things could influence jurors.

Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

His first trial ended in a hung jury.