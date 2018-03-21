WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers are asking a judge to ban certain clothes and accessories during his upcoming retrial.

Prosecutors Push Judge To Let Other Cosby Accusers Testify 

Some of Cosby’s accusers wore T-shirts and buttons with slogans like, “we stand in truth.”

Some women also carried flowers to express solidarity with other accusers.

Start Of Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Retrial Being Pushed Back Few Days 

Cosby’s lawyers argue those things could influence jurors.

Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

His first trial ended in a hung jury.

