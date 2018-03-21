WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel AlertsSpeed Limits Reduced | NJ Transit Suspending Bus ServiceTraffic | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencyPhotos | School Closings  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Local TV

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school together and Trump disrespected women.

The Democrat spoke Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden says. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Biden says any guy who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

The school’s “It’s on Us” rally sought to change on-campus culture surrounding sexual assault.

