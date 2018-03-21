WINTER STORM WARNING: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man chased his ex girlfriend’s car and intentionally tapped the car’s bumper with his vehicle while their son was riding inside.

Lehighvalleylive.com reports the 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and assault and harassment.

Police say the chase began March 10 when the man’s ex-girlfriend, their son, the woman’s boyfriend and another person were stopped with car trouble. The man parked next to the group’s vehicle, and they drove away when he got out of the SUV.

Police say he chased them and tapped their car’s bumper three times.

The chase ended when the victims called police, and officers met them in a Bethlehem McDonald’s parking lot.

