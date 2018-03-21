By Kelly Neilson

What better way to celebrate the start of spring than with Easter celebrations and egg hunts? Philadelphia offers numerous family-fun Easter events around the city and its surrounding area from brunches to hayrides to photos with the Easter bunny. If you’re looking for Easter events to enjoy with your children this year, read on.

87th Annual Easter Promenade

Headhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA

www.southstreet.com

Date: April 1, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.

The 87th Annual Easter Promenade is once again hitting the South Street district this Easter. Attendees will parade down South Street starting at the corner of Passyunk and South and ending at Headhouse Square (2nd Street). This free event includes special Easter treats, live music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band and your chance to take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Petter Cottontail. The event will feature best-dressed contests in a variety of age groups where you can win Best Dressed, Best South Street Razzle Dazzle or Best Easter Bonnet. There is even a contest for Best Dressed Pet. Many of the restaurants on South Street will open for a special Easter brunch.

Hayrides to Bunnyland

Linvilla Orchards

598 Linvill Road

Media, PA 19063

(610) 876-7116

www.linvilla.com

Date: March 24 through March 31 at 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For $9 a person, Linvilla Orchards will take you on a hayride through the woods as you make your way to Bunnyland, where the Easter Bunny resides. Your kids will love having their photos taken with the bunny and will enjoy the special treats they receive. Group reservations are available for a minimum of 15 people that includes expedited entrance, a private hayride with your group and a visit with the Easter Bunny. After the hayride, you can visit baby animals, including two calves, and have the rare experience of seeing baby birds hatch. The market and bakery will be stocked with Easter treats including breads and candy.

Easter Bunny Brunch

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 243-1100

www.philadelphiazoo.org

Date: March 31 through April 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Zoo offers true family fun every Easter. During its annual Easter Bunny Brunch, enjoy a brunch buffet, an Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter bunny. During the Easter egg hunt, each child can collect a prize after handing in 10 eggs. Enjoy a day at the zoo after the brunch.

Related: Top Spots To See Spring Flowers In Philadelphia

Easter Family Fun Day & Egg Hunt

American Swedish Historical Museum

1900 Pattinson Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19145

(215) 389-1776

www.americanswedish.org

Date: March 25, 2018 at 2 p.m.

Head to the American Swedish Historical Museum a week before Easter to enjoy a day of family fun and egg hunting. On this day, your children will learn about Swedish Easter traditions while participating in Swedish Easter crafts, face painting and an egg hunt. This event is free for members and $10 for non-members.

Welcome Spring Egg Hunt

Awbury Arboretum

One Awbury Road

Philadelphia, PA 19138

(215) 849-2855

www.awbury.org

Date: March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m.

A free event, the egg hunt will begin exactly at 10 a.m. on March 31. Make sure to bring your own basket. After the egg hunt, the welcome spring event will take place which includes a spring bulb sale (daffodils and hyaciths), a picnic on the grounds (bring your own) and light refreshments. The AdventureWoods Natural Materials Playground will be open.

Related: Top Spots To See Spring Wildflowers In Philadelphia