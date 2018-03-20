PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — United Airlines will stop shipping unaccompanied pets on flights after a series of problems.

Starting Tuesday, the airline will stop accepting new reservations to put pets in the cargo hold of planes.

The move comes after United Airlines accidentally put two dogs on the wrong flights last week.

Snow Preparations Underway As Region Gets Ready For Nor’Easter #4

Another dog died after the flight attended forced its owner to put the pet in an overhead luggage bin.

The airline plans to review its pet shipping program by May 1.