WEATHER: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
Filed Under:Local TV, United Airlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — United Airlines will stop shipping unaccompanied pets on flights after a series of problems.

Starting Tuesday, the airline will stop accepting new reservations to put pets in the cargo hold of planes.

The move comes after United Airlines accidentally put two dogs on the wrong flights last week.

Snow Preparations Underway As Region Gets Ready For Nor’Easter #4

Another dog died after the flight attended forced its owner to put the pet in an overhead luggage bin.

The airline plans to review its pet shipping program by May 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch