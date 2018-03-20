Kids love THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, JR. This new Walnut Street Theatre for Kids musical will have you howling with laughter!

Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary ten year old boy who wishes his life was a little more exciting. One morning Stanley wakes up to find he is very, very flat. He decides to make the best of every situation as he’s whisked away on a journey more exciting than he could ever have imagined.

This Walnut Street Theatre for Kids’ hour-long musical is perfect for kids who are 4 to 12 years old. Share LIVE theatre with your favorite kids. It’s THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY, JR. – Family matinees are March 31 through April 14. Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550. Read the books, then see the stories come to life at the Walnut.

