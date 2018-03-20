PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When you’re 6 feet, 8 inches tall and roughly 360 pounds, you’re built to play football. And when you’re that big, you also get a cool nickname.

“I’m Justin Johnson and they call me Big Fresh — go Ducks,” said Johnson.

Big Fresh, who has been playing football for only three years, is taking that massive frame to the University of Oregon where he’ll attend on a full scholarship.

“You know, I had a lot of different schools after me,” the offensive tackle said. “But I felt as though Oregon was my best choice. Only because Oregon has some of the best things in the country. Everyone knows uniforms, facilities, we have one of the best coaching staffs in the country. “

But before that, the big guy needs a new tuxedo for prom. Through a program called Focused Athletics, which provides inner city youth access to athletic, academic, and professional resources, Big Fresh is getting his suit taken care of.

“I’ve always been a big proponent that businesses build communities, and communities build businesses,” said Brian Epstein, owner of Henry A. Davidsen in Center City, the company who offered to help Big Fresh.

“So, it can’t be a business just taking out of the community, we always have to give back as well,” said Epstein.

Brian and his team stepped in to custom build Justin’s tuxedo – a very, very tall task.

He also got an education in suit making. Justin chose everything from the cufflinks, to the jacket lining.

Big Fresh has never quite worn something this new, and he can’t wait to put it on.

“In elementary school I had to wear a blazer. But sometimes the blazer would be too long, sometimes it would be too short. So, like I said, when it’s made for you, it feels just right,” said Johnson.