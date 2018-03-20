PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey finds that states that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election are more dependent on the federal government than blue states.

To determine the most and least federally dependent states, WalletHub compared all 50 states using two key dimensions: “State Residents’ Dependency” and “State Government’s Dependency.”

The “State Residents Dependency” was determined on the return on taxes paid to the federal government and share of federal jobs, while “State Government’s Dependency” was determined on federal funding as a share of state revenue.

According to WalletHub, the top five most federally dependent states are New Mexico, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and West Virginia. The least federally dependent states include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, Kansas and Delaware.

Pennsylvania ranked 23rd.

The survey found that Republican states ranked 20.17 while Democratic states ranked 33.55. WalletHub designated the states as red or blue based on how they voted in the 2016 presidential election.

