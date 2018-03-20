HARRISBURG, PA. (CBS) — A Republican state representative from western Pennsylvania has introduced legislation to impeach the four Democratic state Supreme Court justices who imposed a new map of Congressional districts.

Max Baer was the lone Democratic state Supreme Court justice who dissented on the ruling to impose new Congressional boundaries.

Now the other four Democrats who comprised the majority in the map order are the subject of impeachment resolutions introduced by GOP House member Cris Dush.

Steve Miskin, spokesman for the House majority leader, says it’s too soon to say if the impeachment push has traction.

“Impeachment’s not a decision to be made lightly,” he said. “And we have not held any discussions on this issue yet.”

Miskin says GOP leaders believe the Supreme Court “overstepped its authority and legislated from the bench.”