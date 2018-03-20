PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Robert Covington agrees — Sam Hinkie is the GOAT.

Covington joined Spike Eskin and Michael Levin on The Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast , previewing his appearance at their 2018 draft lottery party. Last year, at the RTRS lottery party, a Sam Hinkie banner was famously raised.

A @samhinkie banner was raised into the rafters at XFinity Live last night…and then the picks swapped. pic.twitter.com/R0kiLZHWSY — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 17, 2017

“I thought it was hilarious,” Covington said of the Hinkie banner being raised.

Covington, 27, was an undrafted player out of Tennessee State. He was discovered by Hinkie in 2013, and recently signed a four-year extension with the Sixers worth $62 million, as one of the league’s best “three-and-D” wing players.

“Everyone always said Hinkie died for our sins,” Covington said during a good-natured conversation on the RTRS podcast. “It was one of those of things that I found really funny, but Hinkie did put the team in a very, very great situation. Everything he did, it got us to where we are now. If he never would have made the steps that he made, this team probably wouldn’t have been the same. So, I can understand why you guys did that because, like I said, he made a lot of major moves. And it unfolded the way that people pictured, because we have the pieces that we have now. It’s crazy just to see — everyone thought the entire moves were crazy, but as it kept unfolding, kept unfolding, people start — ‘OK, he may have been on to something.’ And now we’re here and everyone says Hinkie is the GOAT.”

With Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and (eventually) Markelle Fultz to compliment Covington, the Sixers have one of the brightest futures in the NBA. They are one of the top stories of the year, as they sit at 39-30 in 6th place in the East with just 13 games remaining.