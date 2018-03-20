PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is snow on the ground and the Phillies season opener in Atlanta is nine days away.
Prized free-agent, Jake Arrieta, is trying to get up to speed.
The Phillies signed him a little more than a week ago.
Jake is confident he’ll be ready for the first week of the season.
“Well I’m confident, but doesn’t mean I’m right,” Arrieta told Phillies.com. “And I’ve been that way my whole career. I’m a little eager and I like to push the envelope a little bit. I understand that longevity and long-term health for this group of guys, and in my situation is vitally important.”
