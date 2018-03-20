WEATHER: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | Commercial Travel Ban | Travel Alerts | Philly Snow Emergency | New Jersey State Of EmergencySchool Closings/Early Dismissals  | Community Cancellations Latest Forecast | Radar | Emergency Numbers |
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is snow on the ground and the Phillies season opener in Atlanta is nine days away.

Prized free-agent, Jake Arrieta, is trying to get up to speed.

The Phillies signed him a little more than a week ago.

Philadelphia Residents Bundle Up To Enjoy First Official Day Of Spring

Jake is confident he’ll be ready for the first week of the season.

“Well I’m confident, but doesn’t mean I’m right,” Arrieta told Phillies.com. “And I’ve been that way my whole career. I’m a little eager and I like to push the envelope a little bit. I understand that longevity and long-term health for this group of guys, and in my situation is vitally important.”

 

Comments
  1. Al Dattolo says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    I HAVE BEEN A PHILLIES FAN FOR 58 YEARS AND JAKE IS JUST THE KIND OF PLAYER WE NEED!!!!!

