By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Believe it or not spring is here. Folks around the Delaware Valley were doing their best to spring into the season, even though old man winter is still sticking around.

The cold and snow are doing their best to make the start of spring feel like the middle of winter, but that isn’t stopping some Philadelphians from enjoying the the first day of spring by getting some free water ice from Rita’s.

“This is nothing,” said Kasha Stein. “I love it.”

 

Stein and her pup made their way to Rita’s to get a free lemon water ice, something that over time has become their first day of spring tradition.

“I don’t know if it was two years or three years ago, but we had I think four inches of snow on the first day because I took a picture of my Rita’s Water Ice with the snow in the back yard,” she explained.

This winter-like weather didn’t stop the folks at Franklin Square from announcing the return of the Chinese Lantern Festival either.

philadelphia chinese lantern festival Philadelphia Residents Bundle Up To Enjoy First Official Day Of Spring

(credit: Jan Carabeo)

Officials said Tuesday that the festival is set to return in May, when the weather gets a little bit warmer.

