PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty-nine organ and tissue donors were remembered Tuesday in a ceremony at Cooper Health Care in Camden.

Relatives of 29 people who gave the gift of life stood up as the names of their loved ones were read.

One of the family members, Jane Butkowitz, shared the story about her 21-year-old son, Dan, who died in a car accident nine-years ago…and then became, in her words, a hero.

“He saved three lives that day, but also he was able to enhance the lives of over 70 people because he donated his tissue,” she said.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia Residents Bundle Up To Enjoy First Official Day Of Spring

Cooper is part of a nationwide campaign sponsored by the Dept. of Health and Human Services. Since 2011 the campaign has added 400 registered organ and tissue donors.

NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth says nearly 4,000 people in New Jersey are in need of a transplant and 115,000 across the country.

Tuesday was the inaugural remembrance ceremony and there will be more to come as part of a concerted effort by Cooper and NJ Sharing Network to encourage more people to become donors.