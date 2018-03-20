(credit: CBS 3)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Four of five men who admitted roles in a dog fighting ring that stretched between New Jersey and New Mexico have been sentenced to federal prison terms.

All five had pleaded guilty to various felony counts and other charges last August. Prosecutors have said the men participated in dog fights and trafficked in dogs for fights in New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois and New Mexico.

Lydell Harris, of Vineland, New Jersey received a 17-month sentence on Monday. Another Vineland resident, Anthony Gaines, got a 42-month term earlier this month.

Frank Nichols, of Millville, New Jersey, received a 57-month sentence, while Pedro Cuellar, of Willow Springs, Illinois, got a year in prison.

The fifth defendant, Mario Atkinson of Asbury Park, New Jersey, is due to be sentenced next month.

