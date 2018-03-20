PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time political consultant involved in Congressman Bob Brady’s campaigns is facing yet more corruption charges, at his upcoming trial. A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment against Ken Smukler.

Federal prosecutors tipped their hand at a recent hearing that another shoe would drop, charging Ken Smukler with similar offenses – filing false reports and statements to the Federal Elections Commission. But this time, allegedly involving Marjorie Margolis Mezvinsky’s attempt in 2014 to regain a seat in Congress, unrelated to the Brady matter.

The defense claims the feds “intentionally and recklessly” omitted a FEC ruling clearing Smukler and Mezvinsky.

Prosecutors contend that federal regulators were “mislead” by the campaign, and that Smukler “obstructed” the FEC investigation.

In the main case, Smukler is accused of disguising what prosecutors allege were illegal campaign contributions on behalf of Congressman Brady, to persuade Brady’s challenger in the 2012 primary, to drop out.

That former candidate pleaded guilty to filing a false campaign report, and a second top political aide to Brady pleaded guiilty to lying to the FBI.

Brady’s lawyers say the statute of limitations expired on nearly all charges the Congressman may have faced. The 11-term incumbent, also chair of the Democratic City Committee, announced in January that he would not seek reelection.