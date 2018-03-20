MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A former state cop who pleaded guilty to accidentally shooting and killing his pregnant wife in 2014 while she sorted baby clothes in the living room of their Montgomery County home – is sentenced to 3-23 months in prison.

Joseph Miller, 37, broke down in tears, swallowing back sobs as he told the court that — when he shot 34-year-old Joanna Miller in the head – he not only lost his wife but also his best friend.

It happened in their East Norriton home 2014, Miller told investigators he was about to clean his gun when it accidentally went off. Charges were filed three years later.

Prosecutor Steven Latzer argued for prison time citing the need to demonstrate that there are consequences for deadly behavior.

“His conduct was unbelievably negligent and reckless,” Latzer said.

Defense attorney Tim Wooward said, “Joe is a stand-up guy who only feels the pain and remorse of having taken – accidentally taken his wife’s life and that of his unborn child.”

The victim’s family testified at his sentencing, and said prison time won’t bring her back, but but community service and having Joseph Miller speak on gun safety could have an impact on society.