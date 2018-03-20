WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning Issued As Region Braces For Another Nor'easterLatest Forecast | Radar  

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

