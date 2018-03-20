DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A state of emergency has been declared in Delaware ahead of Wednesday’s major snowstorm.

The state of emergency will go into effect at midnight Wednesday.

“The authorization will allow the National Guard to mobilize resources to assist with response related to heavy snow in New Castle County, and potential coastal flooding in Kent and Sussex counties. The State of Emergency also directs state agencies to assist in response and recovery efforts in coordination with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency,” officials say.

No driving restrictions have been implemented at this time, though motorists should use caution throughout the overnight hours as slippery conditions are possible.