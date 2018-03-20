WEATHER: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Banning Certain Trucks, Trailers | SEPTA Regional Rail, PATCO Altering SchedulesLatest Forecast | Radar | Philly Declares Snow Emergency | State Of Emergency: NJ | Philly Public, Archdiocese Schools Closed WednesdaySchool Closings/Early Dismissals | Community Cancellations
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A state of emergency has been declared in Delaware ahead of Wednesday’s major snowstorm.

The state of emergency will go into effect at midnight Wednesday.

“The authorization will allow the National Guard to mobilize resources to assist with response related to heavy snow in New Castle County, and potential coastal flooding in Kent and Sussex counties. The State of Emergency also directs state agencies to assist in response and recovery efforts in coordination with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency,” officials say.

No driving restrictions have been implemented at this time, though motorists should use caution throughout the overnight hours as slippery conditions are possible.

 

